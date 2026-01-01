Stranger Things Fans Are Furious Over Eleven's Fate In The Series Finale

You better be runnin' up that road and up that hill if you haven't watched the "Stranger Things" series finale, because there are spoilers ahead.

After nearly a decade, "Stranger Things" is over. This is the show that put Netflix on the map as not just a producer of acclaimed prestige TV series like "House of Cards," but as a studio that could produce pieces of pop culture that get the whole world talking about them. This is the closest thing the streamer has to a "Game of Thrones," and now "Stranger Things" has ended in a kind of underwhelming manner.

Don't try to think too much about how the fight against Vecna ended in what felt like five minutes, or how Henry Creel's (Jamie Campbell Bower) backstory and relationship to the Mind Flayer was only really explored in a "Stranger Things" stage play that most people aren't familiar with, or even how many threads were simply forgotten — like the military's experiments on pregnant women, why the demo-creatures seemingly disappeared in the show's final episodes, or how Max (Sadie Sink) graduated from high school after being in a coma for a year.

Then there's Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the key to the show and the other side of the coin for how this whole thing started. After five seasons of being tortured by scientists, inter-dimensional monsters, and the U.S. military, her reward was ... to die? Or worse, live by herself in the middle of nowhere. It was a highly disappointing conclusion to her story, and fans are not happy about it. As one Twitter/X user put it, "If one person should've had a much deserved happy ending, [it] was EL and nobody else." The fact she ends up either dead or completely alone is disrespectful to the character.