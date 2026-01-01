Stranger Things Series Finale Ending Explained: Who Dies In The Last Episode?

This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of "Stranger Things."

"Stranger Things" has finally ended, bringing with it the end of an era. The stakes were set up to be higher than ever in season 5, episode 8, titled "The Right Side Up," in which Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends headed inside the Upside Down one last time. While their plan is risk-laden and convoluted, the aim is twofold: to kill Vecna and destroy the Upside Down, closing the bridge between Hawkins and the Abyss. As the Abyss is high up in the sky, part of the group climbs up a tower, while Eleven and Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) enter the Upside Down's version of the Hawkins' lab to help corner Vecna. Amid this chaos, the military closes in on their hideout in Hawkins, where Max (Sadie Sink) is remotely guiding El and Kali through Vecna's memories.

As for Holly (Nell Fisher) and the abducted kids, Vecna/Henry (Jamie Campbell Bower) has put them in a trance, as he is using them to amplify his abilities and merge the Abyss with the real world. Before El, Max, and Kali get to him, they navigate a high school memory involving a young Joyce, whose play leads straight to the fake reality where Vecna is keeping the children. This brief sequence references the prequel play, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," but doesn't introduce integral characters like Patty Newby, whose fate is entwined with Henry's in this offshoot story.

Meanwhile, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and co. brush with death after the tower almost collapses, but the group makes it inside the Abyss and heads towards the location where the kids are trapped. This is when the husk of the Mind Flayer comes alive, revealing the true nature of its relationship with Vecna.