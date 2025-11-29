This Eddie Munson Fan Theory Completely Delighted Stranger Things' Creators

With a show as popular and with as devoted a fanbase as "Stranger Things," there are always going to be fan theories about how the story might develop. Since the series' 2016 debut, its inherent mystery has prompted all manner of speculation as to what's really going on in Hawkins, Indiana. But there have also been several fan theories about specific characters, including how Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson might return from the grave as a literal vampire. And while creators Matt and Ross Duffer get a kick out of reading such theories, they have unambiguously shut down the whole vampire idea, claiming that it would essentially equate to the show's "jumping the shark" moment.

There have been a lot of tragic deaths over the course of "Stranger Things," but Eddie's demise stands out as a particularly devastating example. At the end of season 4, the leader of the Hellfire Club and effortlessly cool metalhead sacrificed himself to help save Hawkins by standing atop a trailer and ripping the "Master of Puppets" solo to distract the swarms of Demobats, allowing his friends to escape. Killing off such a fan-favorite was one of the more controversial moments in "Stranger Things" history. Fans had latched onto Eddie, ensuring he became the breakout character of the fourth season and launching Quinn to stardom. As such, his death was tough to take.

Now that Eddie's gone, fans are having a hard time letting go, with many suggesting the character will return in the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." According to the Duffer brothers, however, Eddie remains firmly in the ground.