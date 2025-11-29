This Eddie Munson Fan Theory Completely Delighted Stranger Things' Creators
With a show as popular and with as devoted a fanbase as "Stranger Things," there are always going to be fan theories about how the story might develop. Since the series' 2016 debut, its inherent mystery has prompted all manner of speculation as to what's really going on in Hawkins, Indiana. But there have also been several fan theories about specific characters, including how Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson might return from the grave as a literal vampire. And while creators Matt and Ross Duffer get a kick out of reading such theories, they have unambiguously shut down the whole vampire idea, claiming that it would essentially equate to the show's "jumping the shark" moment.
There have been a lot of tragic deaths over the course of "Stranger Things," but Eddie's demise stands out as a particularly devastating example. At the end of season 4, the leader of the Hellfire Club and effortlessly cool metalhead sacrificed himself to help save Hawkins by standing atop a trailer and ripping the "Master of Puppets" solo to distract the swarms of Demobats, allowing his friends to escape. Killing off such a fan-favorite was one of the more controversial moments in "Stranger Things" history. Fans had latched onto Eddie, ensuring he became the breakout character of the fourth season and launching Quinn to stardom. As such, his death was tough to take.
Now that Eddie's gone, fans are having a hard time letting go, with many suggesting the character will return in the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." According to the Duffer brothers, however, Eddie remains firmly in the ground.
Fans think Eddie Munson is coming back as a vampire
The "Stranger Things" timeline is strewn with beloved characters who were taken too soon, from Shannon Purser's Barb to Alec Utgoff's Dr. Alexei. Eddie Munson, however, wasn't a minor character who perished in service of the plot, but a fully-fledged hero who gave his life for his friends and was destined to become a fan-favorite from the outset. As such, those fans have struggled to accept that he's really gone from the "Stranger Things"-verse, and have posited that it was all just one big misdirect. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the Duffer brothers poured cold water on the whole idea.
Asked about fan theories in general, the duo claimed that "the vast majority of them are wrong." That goes for any theories suggesting Eddie could return from the grave, with Ross Duffer telling the outlet that the character is "very much six feet under." Still, both he and his sibling seemed to be especially delighted by the fan theory that we'll see Quinn's metalhead return as a stooge of series big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). This idea comes from the Dungeons and Dragons world, where the character Kas the Betrayer eventually becomes the vampiric right-hand-man for Vecna before betraying him. "There was a lot of groundswell about Eddie coming back as a vampire. That one I saw over and over again," Ross Duffer recalled, with his brother adding:
"Yeah, that was wild. Can you imagine Eddie sprouting wings and turning into a bat and battling the demobat? That is bad. I'm also just imagining Joe Quinn's face on top of a [bat]. I think that would have really jumped the shark, but Joe Quinn made it so much worse by not killing that rumor."
Fans have had a hard time letting Eddie Munson go
Eddie Munson's death in "Stranger Things" season 4 was one of the most shocking moments in the show's history. That was despite the fact the Duffers had foreshadowed it throughout the season via Eddie's desire to become as heroic as his Dungeons & Dragons characters. Nevertheless, fans still have trouble letting go of the charismatic teen, and with "Stranger Things" set to wrap up with its fifth season, almost all of them will be hoping for some sort of closure, explanation, or consolation.
That has led to some pretty wild theories regarding the character's possible return. Aside from the vampire theory, fans have speculated Eddie was actually one of the children with telekinetic powers who survived the massacre at Dr. Martin Brenner's (Matthew Modine) lab and might have been able to survive using his secret abilities. Other theories claim that Eddie is just in hiding or perhaps trapped in Vecna's own mind, and fans have pointed to the fact Netflix continues to produce Eddie merchandise as supporting the idea that he'll be coming back, which ... sure, but also, there's profit to be made.
Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn has indeed encouraged fans, having previously revealed his own plan for Eddie's possible season 5 return. He also told Entertainment Tonight in 2024 that he "might have that feeling" that Eddie would come back and has seemingly done little to play down the rumors in general. As Ross Duffer told THR, "He strung everyone along. God damn it, Joe." Either way, it seems unlikely he'll actually be back for the final season. "Love Joe and love the character of Eddie, but he is very much six feet under, so RIP," Ross Duffer added.
"Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1 is now streaming.