The Stranger Things Stage Play First Shadow May Hold The Key To Defeating Vecna

The following post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things: The First Shadow."

Ever since he was introduced, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has been a formidable villain in "Stranger Things," a powerful, psychic serial killer who murdered his mom and sister — and that was before he turned into a horrifying skinless monster from another dimension.

Vecna is a great villain (even if he does pose a problem for the show), and he only gets better once you learn his entire backstory, which is not told in the Netflix show. That's because Vecna, aka Henry Creel's origin story, is explored in the stage play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," which premiered in London back in 2023. The stage play shows how Henry and his family moved to Hawkins, and how the influence of the Mind Flayer drove Henry to commit a gruesome series of animal killings in the town before moving to kill people. Oh, and in between killings, Henry was also in a musical with the parents of every single main character of "Stranger Things."

That's right. Henry once hung out with everyone from Joyce Byers, née Maldonado (Winona Ryder), Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest), and even Bob Newby (Sean Astin). This last one is important because Bob's sister (yes, he has a sister) may hold the key to saving Vecna before it's all over. Patty Newby is introduced in "The First Shadow," which was written by "Stranger Things" writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry, as Bob's adoptive sister. Much like Bob, Patty is a nerd, and she is the only one at Hawkins who isn't immediately hostile toward new kid, Henry Creel. In fact, she quickly befriends him and even goes on to date him for a bit before tragedy separates them.

Patty might just be the key to saving Henry.