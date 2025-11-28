Stranger Things Season 5 Continues Season 4's Huge Vecna Problem

This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of "Stranger Things" season 5.

When Oscar Isaac stepped onto the set of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and delivered that infamous line — "Somehow, Palpatine returned" — he gave a slogan to all the criticism that quickly flooded discourse around the film. The outrage was understandable. "The Rise of Skywalker" is a movie that asks you to ignore things you have seen with your own eyes and believe things that were never shown. And while I know this should be a time of celebration in the "Stranger Things" community, I can't help but think of Poe Dameron whenever I see Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) on screen.

If you're at all part of the online "Stranger Things" fan community, you'll know where I'm going with this. Vecna has become something of a dividing line in the fandom, and though I've tried to justify my absolute love of the early "Stranger Things" seasons with this other thing the series has become, I've failed to do so. Now, in season 5, the retcons go even deeper, turning even the season 1 abduction of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) into just the first step in Vecna's carefully plotted master plan. Somehow, Vecna returned.

Season 5 opens with a flashback to Will's time spent in the Upside Down in season 1, where we see that Vecna chose him and spoke to him at the very start. This encounter sets up the climactic end of episode 4, where Will unleashes his own mind powers, akin to those of both Vecna and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). For some, this may have been a jump-out-of-your-seat-moment. For me, it was the final nail in the coffin, turning even the show's nearly flawless first season into grist for the franchise mill.