Is Stranger Things Season 5 Setting Up One Character To Become More Powerful Than Eleven?

In season 5, episode 1, "The Crawl," Will began experiencing visions from the perspective of Demogorgons. It felt like both a blessing and a curse for the poor guy, whose trauma through these events seems endless. Nevertheless, it's allowed our heroes to have a fighting chance at keeping up with their powerful enemy, who is back for revenge. It's also turned Will into a far more useful character than he has been in the past.

But what if it doesn't stop there? While he might only be able to see through Demogorgons for now, could this be teeing up an even greater upgrade for Will? Getting into the head of a Demogorgon is one thing, but what if, to turn the tide against the Upside Down, Will can control them as well?

It might sound like a wild theory, but the evidence so far suggests it's entirely plausible. It's well established that Demogorgons and Demodogs can be controlled. Not only has Vecna had them under his command, but we also saw the Mind Flayer control them as early as season 2. It's also worth noting that for a brief period, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) almost domesticated a Demodog of his own with D'Artagnan, which was able to resist the Mind Flayer's control. Putting this all together, Will potentially taking charge of a creature from the Upside Down could be a power move even El couldn't match. We just hope that if it happens, it doesn't lead to comparisons with a recent sci-fi hit that used the same plot device.