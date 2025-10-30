5 Stranger Things Characters Most Likely To Die In Season 5, Ranked

Look, we don't want to be too bleak about our last trip to Hawkins, Indiana, but pretending like no one is going to die in the fifth season of "Stranger Things" is like pretending these "kids" still look young enough to be in high school. As with any show that has a world-threatening danger in it, the series will likely come to an end with a body count. After looking at the recently released trailer for the first batch of season 5 episodes, we have a bad feeling some of our favorites are on the chopping block.

In the lead-up to the first four episodes of season 5, the cast and crew of Netflix's flagship series have claimed that we'll be encountering "Game of Thrones" level drama, and presumably that will include some tragedy. It's hardly a surprise, given how peeved Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) will be after last season's cliffhanger. From longtime fan favorites who could have their heroic last stand (presumably to an '80s anthem) to fresh new additions that could cause chaos for El (Millie Bobby Brown) and her pals, it feels like anyone is fair game.

There might be tears, there might be cheers, and there might be characters whose exit will earn nothing more than a shoulder shrug. Whoever gets it, though, the only thing we're certain of is that Steve won't be among them. Come on, now. Don't you think Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) has been through enough? There are a select few characters, however, who have a greater chance of biting the dust than others, and we've ranked them on a level of just how messed up we'll feel if any of our predictions actually come to pass.