Why The Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Song Could Mean More Than You Think

"Stranger Things" doesn't shy away from killing off characters, and more will likely bite the dust in the final season. In fact, some fans are convinced that Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven will meet her maker before it's all said and done, and the song selection in the "Stranger Things" season 5 trailer is bound to add more weight to all of the macabre speculation.

The song featured in the teaser is none other than Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever," which features on the soundtrack for "Highlander," the beloved '80s fantasy movie about a battle between immortal warriors. Thematically, the track is all about waiting for the end to come, which begs the question: Is the "Stranger Things" season 5 trailer sneakily telegraphing the demise of such a beloved character? Given that many viewers already believe that Eleven will croak in her final battle with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower and Raphael Luce), the theory isn't exactly far-fetched.

That said, Netflix might just be trolling us, or perhaps the streamer is giving shoutouts to other media for fun. After all, Henry Cavill — Brown's co-star in Netflix's "Enola Holmes" franchise — is set to star in the long-gestating "Highlander" reboot, so maybe the decision to feature this particular Queen song in the trailer is a cheeky nod to that? Plus, let's not forget that "Stranger Things" is one big love letter to '80s nostalgia, meaning that the song could be a simple tribute to the decade in which the show is set. For fun, though, let's roll with the theory that Eleven's days will be numbered in "Stranger Things" season 5. After all, Brown has given us enough clues to suggest that her character's story will end in disaster.