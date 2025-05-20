Highlander Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

The history of the "Highlander" reboot seems to have lasted as long as the warriors that inhabit this cult classic franchise. Directors, stars, and screenwriters have come and gone for well over a decade, all in the hope of obtaining the prize that is reigniting the spark of the original film. Released in 1986 and starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, and perhaps one of the best movie soundtracks to ever blast through a cinema screen, "Highlander" follows a titular Scotsman who discovers that he belongs to a small group of immortals who are drawn to combat one another in sword fights to the death. The only way to defeat his opponents is by lopping off their heads, which proves to be difficult when one long time adversary known as The Kurgan (Clancy Brown) is dedicated to taking his.

Almost 40 years after the original film, the blades are being drawn again to bring back the magic with an established star to take on the lead role. What's even more reassuring is that this new take on the character is being handled by a director whose history in action has provided some of the most influential and impactful contributions to the genre in the last two decades. So, who is the new Highlander, and which other creative forces will be at play to ensure heads roll just the right way? In the case of the sword-swinging Scotsman, they've looked to a former Witcher and Man of Steel to breathe new life into a man that can't die.