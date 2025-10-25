The Epic Game Of Thrones Battle That Inspired Stranger Things Season 5

Our final trip to the Upside Down is underway as "Stranger Things" reaches its highly anticipated conclusion, which, from what we've heard, will be nothing short of epic. Netflix's flagship show that revived interest in Kate Bush and triggered a craving for Eggo waffles hasn't revealed any concrete details, but there's no doubt that the excitement for a show's farewell hasn't felt this huge since HBO's "Game of Thrones," from which the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, say they're drawing some inspiration.

The Netflix show has often looked to Westeros for guidance, even consulting "Game of Thrones" producers on safety protocols for the show. However, in an interview with Empire, the Duffers hinted at the final chapter's biggest highlights and even mentioned one of the best episodes from the HBO show as a point of reference. According to Matt Duffer, "Episode 4 and episode 8 are just monsters," and a massive showdown with unnamed characters will be looking to "evoke the same feeling" as the legendary "Battle of the Bastards," one of the most essential episodes of "Game of Thrones."

Might we expect to see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fighting her way through a pile of Demogorgons or Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) getting a faceful of shield? At this point, it still really is anyone's guess, but just like since its inception, "Game of Thrones" won't be the only pillar of pop culture it'll be brushing against. The show will also pay homage to former heroes who faced off against kitchen-wrecking velociraptors and home invaders who almost ruined Christmas.