Stranger Things Season 5 Officially Goes '90s With A Big Jurassic Park Riff

It's been approximately 84 years, but "Stranger Things" is finally approaching its final season — which of course will be split in three parts. It makes sense that Netflix would want to maximize the potential viewership of what has truly been their most successful, talked-about, and influential TV show ever by spreading its episode releases across a few months. But the extremely long post-production process has resulted in a TV series that's taken about as much time to get made as the entire "Harry Potter" movie series, and nearly as long as it took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to release the entire Infinity Saga. Indeed, the show has gone on for so long that the main cast now looks like when Tobey Maguire played high school senior Peter Parker as a 27-year-old man.

But the clearest sign that "Stranger Things" has gone on for far too long is that the latest trailer for season 5 is now including another reference to '90s pop culture instead of the '80s iconography it specializes in remixing and resurfacing. Specifically, the trailer includes a nod to Steven Spielberg's masterpiece, "Jurassic Park."

The new trailer teases the big final fight for the soul of Hawkins, Indiana, with the main crew being chased by dozens of creatures and even Vecna himself — who appears to have a particular vendetta, and seemingly not against Eleven. But we also see a peculiar shot of two demodogs entering what looks like a big kitchen, and then chasing Lucas, who takes refuge behind a big metal counter. That's right, "Stranger Things" is doing its own raptor kitchen scene.