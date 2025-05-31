The Stars Of Stranger Things Want Netflix To Bring Back This Beloved Show [Exclusive]

It feels like it's been 84 years since the last time we saw the Hawkins gang in "Stranger Things," and anticipations are sky high for the fifth and final season of the Netflix show. It helps that we know next to nothing about what will happen, with the exception of the return of a beloved main character who was on the brink of death last season.

This is to say that, when /Film had the opportunity for an exclusive interview with "Stranger Things" stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo ahead of their turn as presenters in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards (an event that shined a ray of hope on the future of anime), the adventures of Mike, Dustin and the gang loomed over our heads. Still, knowing how secretive the show is, there was little chance to learn much about the new season. Instead, the two actors decided to spread the good word on another beloved Netflix series, one that left us too early.

When asked what shows or movies they watch in-between projects, Finn Wolfhard was quick to praise a David Fincher project. "We watched 'Mindhunter' season 2," Wolfhard said. "We re-watched it together [with Matarazzo]. So good."

Immediately, Wolfhard and Matarazzo lamented the lack of a third season, and the two proceeded to ask Netflix to do the right thing. "Give David Fincher as much money as he needs," Wolfhard said.

"I know you got it. I know you have it. Do it for us. Just for me and Finn," Matarazzo added.