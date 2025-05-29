The Future Of Animation Has Never Been Darker, But One Event Gives Me Hope

Despite being one of the oldest cinematic mediums around, animation, as Guillermo del Toro once noted, is "perpetually on the brink of extinction." From labor malpractices leading to industry-wide changes via strikes to new technology changing animation forever every few decades and power-hungry, megalomaniac, and not-so-savvy studio heads failing to recognize the timeless appeal and success of the medium, animation is constantly under attack (even as it continues to save the box office over and over).

Whether in the U.S. (where big-time Hollywood players are shutting down in-house production in favor for outsourcing) or Japan (where AI is an actual, tangible threat already being adopted by major studios), it's a bleak time to be looking from the outside in on animation, let alone to actually be a part of the industry. In Japan, that's all on top of the well-known and long-documented crisis of crunch and employees being overworked to meet extremely tight deadlines (in addition to a general shortage of animators).

And yet, there is still reason to be optimistic, like when the tiny animated indie "Flow" won the Best Animated Feature Oscar earlier this year. Now, I've gotten newfound hope for the future of the medium (or, at the very least, a much-needed newfound salve) from watching the Crunchyroll Anime Awards live in Tokyo.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards were first held in 2017, with the ceremony having moved from California to Japan in 2023. It celebrates any and all animated shows and movies produced primarily in Japan, including series like "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" (which, having been created by Polish studio CD Projekt Red but animated and made in Japan, is eligible), regardless of whether Crunchyroll distributed them. This is important, as Crunchyroll hosting the awards is roughly the equivalent of having Netflix run the Emmys, but you can still nominate and vote for shows not distributed on the platform (like when the Netflix original "Devilman Crybaby" won Best Anime).

Despite some controversial wins during the ceremony, attending the awards and seeing actual animators being celebrated by both their peers and fans around the world came as a sharp relief for me in the face of the many issues plaguing the industry. Animation will always be at risk, but animators will persevere and keep drawing.