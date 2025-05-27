How New Animation Technology Changed Pixar's Elio Production Pipeline For The Better

Pixar's "Elio" takes an 11-year-old boy, eager to be abducted by aliens, on the adventure of a lifetime when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an otherworldly interplanetary space station filled with alien representatives from galaxies far and wide. While Pixar has taken us to space in movies like "WALL-E" and "Lightyear," audiences have never explored a world like the Communiverse before.

During an early press day at Pixar Animation campus in Emeryville, California, /Film attended a presentation featuring a selection of scenes from "Elio" totaling around 25 minutes and a guided tour behind the scenes of the animated adventure's development and production. Introducing "Elio," production designer Harley Jessup and visual effects supervisor Claudia Chung Sanii talked about creating a vibrant, exciting sci-fi world for "Elio," one unlike any they've designed and animated before. As Sanii put it:

"At Pixar, and really in our whole industry, I truly believe that what is feasible in computer graphics is limited now only by our imagination. We've done water, we've done the world of the dead, we've made characters out of water, out of fire, and, well, out of dead (and souls). What else is there to technically figure out? With 'Elio,' we could use all of our technology to create a world that is no longer Earth-bound and could satisfy our entire wish-fulfillment of space."

And they really did use all of their technology, including a new aspect that was still in the prototype stages. (Pixar has a habit of breaking new ground with its productions, as it did on "Finding Dory.") Sanii and Jessup revealed that the meticulous creation of the Communiverse itself was made possible by an animation innovation that Pixar hadn't utilized in a feature film before. In fact, this development changed the production pipeline for the entire movie.

But before we dig into the specifics, we need to explain exactly what the Communiverse is at the center of "Elio."