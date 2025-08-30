Alien: Earth Episode 4 Reminds Us Of The Weirdest Movie In The Franchise

Part of what makes the "Alien" franchise unique is how different each installment is from the others. Until "Alien: Romulus" came out, no two "Alien" movies were the same, a rarity not just in big horror franchises but in Hollywood franchises regardless of genre. "Aliens" was vastly different from "Alien" due to the shift from horror to action, while "Alien: Covenant" was a thought-provoking "Frankenstein" story.

Then there's "Alien: Resurrection," without a doubt the absolutely weirdest movie of the franchise (and that's even counting the "Alien vs. Predator" crossovers). It's a psychosexual feverdream that could only have been made by a true French sicko like Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Though it has been reclaimed by some fans now, this sequel was maligned for the longest time for being just too weird, too French, too cynical. And yet, it's made enough of an impact that "Resurrection" feels like a very clear inspiration for the most interesting aspect of the new show "Alien: Earth."

Created by Noah Hawley, the show has created a rift in the /Film newsroom, with many agreeing with our own Chris Evangelista's description of the show as "a lifeless slog that's a chore to sit through," while others (correctly) appreciate Hawley trying something new. The franchise's first foray into television, "Alien: Earth" follows a group of children whose consciousnesses have been transferred to synthetic bodies as they get involved in a mega corporation's very stupid plans to capitalize on the crash of a space vessel carrying deadly alien beings. The series offers new takes on themes and ideas essential to the 46-year-old movie franchise like the evils of capitalism. (Here, the world is quite literally ruled by five corporations).

And yet the show also finds time to be a little freaky sometimes, most recently in episode 4, when Wendy (Sydney Chandler) comes face to face with a newborn chestburster and ... caresses it. It's a moment that echoes a similar display from Ripley 8 (Sigourney Weaver) in "Alien: Resurrection."