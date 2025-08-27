Alien: Earth Picks Up Where A Deleted Line From The Original Movie Left Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers follow.

Since the release of "Prometheus" in 2012, the "Alien" franchise has been lingering on the prequel side of the story, with the aforementioned film as well as "Alien: Covenant" and "Alien: Romulus" taking place before or just after the original "Alien." Yet this doesn't mean that the films have been content with merely rehashing concepts seen in the earlier movies, nor have they spent any time setting up characters and/or plot points to be developed in the stories that are set in their future. Instead, these prequels have continued the unspoken creative mandate established by the original four films by further exploring the possibilities inherent in a universe that contains Xenomorphs and synthetic beings while making each project feel unique and personalized. Noah Hawley's "Alien: Earth" series is the latest example of this. While it certainly pays due homage to the world of Ridley Scott's 1979 original (especially given how it's set two years before the events of that film), "Earth" is absolutely Hawley's show.

Homage doesn't only refer to surface-level references, however. "Prometheus" cleverly expanded the "Alien" universe by returning to its literal roots, as Scott mined a variety of concepts (both visual and narrative) that were originally created for the first film but ultimately abandoned. For instance, the pyramid where a good portion of the film takes place borrows its design from H.R. Giger's original concept for the derelict in the first "Alien," back when early versions of that script had the famous facehugger encounter take place in a pyramid structure instead of the ship it eventually became. This is one example of how the general approach to these "Alien" prequels have allowed them to feel as vital and fresh as the sequels; the artists aren't regurgitating what's already been seen, but remixing and revitalizing elements that almost were.

Now, in "Alien: Earth," Hawley has performed a neat hat trick with one plot development. As seen in episode 4 (entitled "Observation"), the synthetic hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) has put together data that she's been observing and collecting since the start of the series in order to be able to speak an approximation of the Xenomorph's language. This plot point not only recalls a similar thread in "Alien: Resurrection," but also connects to a deleted bit of dialogue from the original "Alien." It's an element which both adds a whole new dimension to the "Alien" mythos while also remaining true to the series' origins.