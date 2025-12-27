What's Inside The Briefcase Henry/Vecna Finds In Stranger Things Season 5?

The following article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2.

There have been quite a few mysteries in the "Stranger Things" timeline, but season 5, volume 2 has one mystery that fans need extra help to figure out. While trapped inside the villainous Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) mind prison, Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) see a much younger version of Vecna when he was still just a human child named Henry Creel. Holly watches Vecna's memory of himself as he finds a wounded scientist and then kills him with a rock before taking the man's briefcase. When he opens it, smoke begins to pour out, but Max comes to save Holly before we get to see what happens next. There's not really much other mention of it, but clearly, that briefcase is important. So, uh, what the heck?

The answers are contained within the "Stranger Things" prequel stage play, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," which premiered in London back in 2023. In the play, we learn that young Henry found and opened a briefcase that transported him to Dimension X, where he was infected by Mind Flayer particles, forever changing his DNA. Since Vecna is the big bad of "Stranger Things," revealing his origin story in a stage play and only hinting at it on the actual streaming series seems kind of silly. The show has told us that he's the original super-powered being in our dimension and has even explained how his blood was used to create the other psychic kids, but leaving out his origin is a bit odd. Indeed, season 5, volume 2 has been a bit frustrating overall, and choices like this definitely contribute to the problem.