Stranger Things Season 5's Big Reveal About The Upside Down Was In Plain Sight All Along

This post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things."

The "Stranger Things" saga is in its final stretch, and things seem pretty convoluted at the moment. Henry/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) wants to merge Hawkins with a dark dimension for some reason, which is why Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and co. need to put up one last epic fight. As we gear up for the series finale, much of what we know about the Upside Down needs to be recontextualized in light of the big reveal about its true nature. In "Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz," Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) looks through Brenner's (Matthew Modine) journal and learns that Vecna's shield is made with Exotic Matter and that the Upside Down is actually a wormhole. This revelation comes as a shock, as the series has always portrayed it as a parallel dimension, essentially an inverse mirror to the town of Hawkins.

But assumptions about a strange realm can be wrong, which is exactly what Dustin says when he explains that the Upside Down functions as a bridge between Hawkins and a place named Dimension X. It is not a physical bridge, of course, but one that rips through space-time as it is held together by Exotic Matter (forms of matter that are either hypothetical or not understood well enough). He coins this dimension the Abyss, which is the true home of every nasty creature the group has encountered, including the Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer. With this fresh information in mind, we can deduce that Eleven must've blasted Henry into the Abyss (and not the Upside Down) during their first showdown in 1979.

In hindsight, the first four episodes of season 5 clue us in about the wormhole theory, thanks to a scene with Erica (Priah Ferguson) and science teacher Scott Clarke (Randy Havens).