Stranger Things Season 5: Will Byers' Powers (And How They Work), Explained

Stay away from any Demogorgons or the Upside Down if you haven't finished the first four episodes of "Stranger Things" season 5 — spoilers ahead!

At the end of the fourth episode of the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," the hit Netflix series created for the streamer by the Duffer brothers, something wholly unexpected happens. As Noah Schnapp's Will Byers faces down the show's big bad Vecna (also known as One or Henry Creel, played in all forms by Jamie Campbell Bower), who took Will into the nefarious underground region known as the Upside Down at the very beginning of the entire series, all hope seems lost ... until it's revealed that Will, like his friend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), has unique powers that can fight Vecna. Using these new powers, Will controls and destroys a few of Vecna's Demogorgons that are about to kill his friends, and to top it all off, he gets a nosebleed — something that always happens to Eleven after she uses her own powers.

In an interview with Variety, the Duffers — Matt and Ross — were up front about the fact that Will was always going to get powers by the end of the series.

"We've been talking about Will having powers for as long as I can really remember," Ross told the outlet before continuing, clarifying that Will's and Eleven's powers are not identical. "It's different in that he's able to channel Vecna's powers," he went on. "But they're all related. Vecna and Eleven their powers are similar. The powers aren't within him. He's able to channel these powers from Vecna and use it, sort of puppeteering." (If that sounds a little familiar, "Harry Potter" did the same thing, kind of.)