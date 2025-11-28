The Sneaky Harry Potter Storyline In Stranger Things Season 5

This article contains mild spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1.

When you think about it, Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the "Harry Potter" franchise aren't all that different. After all, they both tell stories about teenagers — some of whom possess otherworldly abilities — saving the world from evil forces while coming of age. However, the parallels are even clearer in "Stranger Things" season 5, as creators Matt and Ross Duffer appear to have — whether intentionally or subconsciously — repurposed a Wizarding World storyline.

"Stranger Things" season 5 sees Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) develop a psychic link with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who once held the youngster hostage in the Upside Down. Fast forward years later, and it appears that Will is able to see through the eyes of Demogorgons and other characters associated with Vecna thanks to their mental connection. Sound familiar?

Throughout the "Harry Potter" saga, the Boy Wizard witnesses Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) atrocities play out in his own mind — like when He Who Must Not Be Named kills Frank Bryce (Eric Sykes) in "Goblet of Fire." This is because Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and the Dark Lord have a psychic connection of their own, stemming from Voldemort unintentionally turning The Boy Who Lived into a Horcrux after failing to kill him as a baby.

Sure, the similarities between the "Stranger Things" and "Harry Potter" storylines could be coincidental — the Netflix series certainly boasts enough originality to differ from the fantasy property, after all. However, the Duffer Brothers have been quite open about "Harry Potter" influencing their show throughout the years, so maybe Will's connection to Vecna is a nod to Harry and Voldemort's relationship?