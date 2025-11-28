The Sneaky Harry Potter Storyline In Stranger Things Season 5
This article contains mild spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1.
When you think about it, Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the "Harry Potter" franchise aren't all that different. After all, they both tell stories about teenagers — some of whom possess otherworldly abilities — saving the world from evil forces while coming of age. However, the parallels are even clearer in "Stranger Things" season 5, as creators Matt and Ross Duffer appear to have — whether intentionally or subconsciously — repurposed a Wizarding World storyline.
"Stranger Things" season 5 sees Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) develop a psychic link with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who once held the youngster hostage in the Upside Down. Fast forward years later, and it appears that Will is able to see through the eyes of Demogorgons and other characters associated with Vecna thanks to their mental connection. Sound familiar?
Throughout the "Harry Potter" saga, the Boy Wizard witnesses Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) atrocities play out in his own mind — like when He Who Must Not Be Named kills Frank Bryce (Eric Sykes) in "Goblet of Fire." This is because Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and the Dark Lord have a psychic connection of their own, stemming from Voldemort unintentionally turning The Boy Who Lived into a Horcrux after failing to kill him as a baby.
Sure, the similarities between the "Stranger Things" and "Harry Potter" storylines could be coincidental — the Netflix series certainly boasts enough originality to differ from the fantasy property, after all. However, the Duffer Brothers have been quite open about "Harry Potter" influencing their show throughout the years, so maybe Will's connection to Vecna is a nod to Harry and Voldemort's relationship?
How Harry Potter inspired Stranger Things before season 5
Harry Potter and his friends save Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from many threats during their tenure — giant snakes, Death Eaters, etc. — and the baddest ones serve Voldemort. He is the overarching villain of the entire franchise, and Harry is the only person who can stop him. Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" sees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) go up against Vecna's minion, The Mind Flayer, a cosmic beast that only she can stop. In short, both properties feature rivalries that go the long haul, and their participants are each others' Achilles heel.
In a 2017 interview with Cinemablend, "Stranger Things" co-creator Ross Duffer highlighted the parallels between both storylines, admitting that Eleven's dynamic with the Mind Flayer is similar to that of Harry and his nemesis. In his own words:
"It's a little bit of the Harry Potter thing, in terms of, 'Oh, this is the one person who can stop me?'"
When the Duffer Brothers gave that interview, we'd all been led to believe that the Mind Flayer controlled Vecna, but that isn't the case. With that in mind, Vecna is the Voldemort of "Stranger Things," but who's Harry in Netflix's sci-fi horror adventure? For years, we'd been conditioned to believe it was Eleven, but Will's psychic connection to Vecna suggests that he could become the Chosen One.
"Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix.