Stranger Things Season 5's Biggest Twist Won't Surprise Any Longtime Fans

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, episode 4 — "Chapter Four: Sorcerer."

Netflix's "Stranger Things" is back for one final, three-volume spin around the Upside Down. As usual, it offers plenty of surprises and twists ... but this time, the biggest twist the season's Volume 1 has in store isn't quite as surprising as you'd think.

Yes, the cat is finally out of the bag: Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has mind powers, just like Henry "Vecna" Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), Jane "Eleven" Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown), and the other poor psychokinetics from Hawkins National Laboratory. After speculating on the subject, "Chapter Four: Sorcerer" ends with the revelation that Will can indeed control the Demogorgons, and even gets an Eleven-style nose bleed from using his powers.

The show treats this as a major revelation, but is it, really? We've known for a while that "Stranger Things" season 5 would use Will's arc to tie everything together. Over the course of its five seasons, the show has also given eagle-eyed viewers copious clues about Will's true nature, to the point that it would almost have been disappointing if he hadn't pulled an ace from his sleeve. From being introduced as the wizard/sorcerer of his Dungeons & Dragons group ("Will the Wise," anyone?) to surviving numerous Upside Down threats that should have killed him many times over, William Byers has had several brushes with the paranormal and demonstrated a wide array of unique abilities. Since every other kid with supernatural powers on "Stranger Things" has psychokinetic powers, it makes perfect sense that Will has at least some level of those abilities, too.