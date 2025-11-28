Stranger Things Season 5 Theory: The Upside Down Is The Ultimate Stephen King Homage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1.

The Duffer Brothers have never exactly hidden the fact that "Stranger Things" draws inspiration from classic Stephen King novels like "It" and "The Talisman." King has also showered praise on "Stranger Things," so clearly, the respect is mutual. Granted, the show is full of homages to just about every popular sci-fi and fantasy property from the 1980s — for instance, "Stranger Things" season 4 was heavily inspired by a very specific "Star Wars" film of the era. Even so, King tends to be the go-to comparison point for many of the show's antics.

Because of the Duffers' well-publicized King appreciation, it's easy to look for additional references wherever the show goes. And since "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1 keeps referencing the nature of time, a terrible thought arises: What if the show's Upside Down has actually been a giant stealth homage to one particular King story all along?

In King's novella "The Langoliers" (which was a part of his 1990 collection "Four Past Midnight"), a handful of plane passengers end up in a version of the world where everything is dead and dilapidated. They discover that they've gone through a portal-style time rip and the dimension they're in is actually what's left after the present time: a dead, past world that's slowly being consumed into nothingness by creatures that they dub the Langoliers. Is it possible that the Duffers' Upside Down has actually been like this all along? Instead of a separate mirror dimension, could the Upside Down be what's left of our own world after it passes the present, and the creatures that populate it were meant to eat it into oblivion before Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) took control? Let's see if this theory has any legs.