Stranger Things Season 4 Was Inspired By A Very Specific Star Wars Film

It's very apparent that "Stranger Things" is something of a potpourri of all the geeky pop culture stuff Matt and Ross Duffer love. You can see the Amblin influence clear as day and there are enough nods to the work of Stephen King to choke a rabid dog. So it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that "Star Wars" also serves to inspire the storytelling of Netflix's biggest show.

We're talking beyond a simple reference here, but ingrained storytelling influence. There's been plenty of "Star Wars" Easter eggs or references in the show over the years. The world fell in love with babysitter Steve engaging in a pretend lightsaber battle with Dustin while wearing his adorkable sailor boy ice cream slinger outfit in season 3, for instance. But what we're talking about here is deep, structural influence.

If you've seen "Stranger Things" season 4 you can probably guess which "Star Wars" film was the most influential. The central hero, who can move stuff with their mind, spends a good chunk of time training before rushing off to confront the bad guy before they're ready. The good guys lose, but escape with their lives. A crucial member of the group is essentially lost and needs to be recovered.

You see where we're going here. Season 4 is "The Empire Strikes Back" season of "Stranger Things."