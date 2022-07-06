The Talisman: Everything We Know So Far About Netflix's Stephen King Adaptation

"Stranger Things" may be coming to an end, but the Duffer Bros. are certainly keeping their plates full. In conjunction with their production company Upside Down Pictures, Netflix has hitched their wagons for more projects from Matt and Ross Duffer, including a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's fantasy novel, "The Talisman."

The companies will also be working in tandem with Paramount Television in Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, with "Stranger Things" co-executive producer and writer Curtis Gwinn along for the ride. Spielberg first snagged the rights to "The Talisman" before the book went to print back in 1982, but after four decades, we've still yet to see any sort of adaptation. He's gotten close a few times, but alas, still nothing.

Frequent Spielberg producer Frank Marshall ("Arachnophobia," "Alive," "Congo") was attached at one point to direct and executive produce, and most recently, Mike Barker ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Broadchurch," "Fargo") looked to bring the project to life. Fortunately, it seems like the fate of "The Talisman" is finally going to change. "Stranger Things" has been rightfully compared to both the works of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg, making the Duffer Bros. a perfect fit for this sort of project.

Here's everything we know so far about the new series adaptation of "The Talisman."