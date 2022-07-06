New Death Note Live-Action Series Coming From Stranger Things Creators, The Talisman Adaptation Confirmed

Netflix is staying in the Duffer Brothers business — and seemingly for the long haul. Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of "Stranger Things," have launched a production company called Upside Down Pictures, named after the monster-filled world featured in their beloved sci-fi series, and have teamed with the streaming service for several high-profile projects. Among them are two very interesting ones, including a new live-action series adaptation of the Japanese manga "Death Note," as well as confirmation that a series adaptation of Stephen King's "The Talisman" is on the way.

News of the deal between Upside Down Pictures and Netflix was announced by Deadline. The outlet notes that "Death Note" will not be connected to the 2017 live-action movie that Netflix produced and will be an entirely new take on the source material, which originally came from writer Tsugumi Ohba and artist Takeshi Obata. There is no word yet on who will be behind the adaptation, save for Matt and Ross Duffer, who are surely going to be on board as producers.

For those who may not be familiar, the wildly popular manga centers on a teen who discovers a black notebook that winds up providing him power over life and death. That power over death? It's as simple as writing a person's name in that little black book, and that person will be killed. The teen becomes drunk with power and aims to cleanse the world. No word yet on casting or anything of that nature either, as it sounds like this is in the very early stages of development. At one point, a "Death Note" sequel was in the works at Netflix, but it appears that version is dead and this will be taking its place.