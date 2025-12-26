Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Review: As The Finale Looms, The Netflix Series Grows Both Exciting And Frustrating

We're in the "Stranger Things" homestretch, and one thing is clear: the Netflix megahit is spinning its wheels. To be fair, there are a lot of exciting moments to be had as the show inches closer to its big, grand finale. There are also a handful of emotional scenes that genuinely land, especially if you've grown fond of the large ensemble of characters who inhabit the cursed town of Hawkins. But it seems painfully obvious that the higher ups at Netflix begged "Stranger Things" masterminds the Duffer Brothers to drag things out as much as they possibly could, and the Duffers obliged.

Watching the three overstuffed episodes that make up volume 2 of season 5, one gets the sense that the showrunners probably could've condensed all of this down into one big blow-out movie that wraps everything up in a nice, neat package. Instead, we get repetitive moments that ultimately go nowhere and become mighty frustrating. Example: at one point, two characters (I'm not saying who, to avoid spoilers) leave one place to set out on a journey. After walking for a little bit, they decide they have to turn around and go back to the place they started from, having accomplished nothing.

Later, another character begins a story that leads to a flashback, but the narrative then cuts away from the flashback to show us things that are happening in the current timeline, only to then cut back into the flashback. This is awkward, clumsy stuff and does not make for very compelling TV. I found the first half of season 5 to be fairly exciting. The second half is a bit of a drag, and we still have a lengthy final episode to watch.