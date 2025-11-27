Stranger Things Season 5 Gives A Major Role To A Background Character You Forgot Existed

This post contains spoilers for all five seasons of "Stranger Things."

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" uses its first four episodes to map the immediate aftermath of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) reign of terror in Hawkins. This portrait is a tad inconsistent: we're now privy to unsettling details about Will's (Noah Schnapp) disappearance back in 1983, something super shady is going down at the Military Access Control Zone, and the general townsfolk still seem clueless about Demogorgons and the Upside Down. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends are doing their utmost to find and kill Vecna, but history suddenly repeats itself when we least expect it. Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) vanishes just like Will did four years ago, making it clear that Vecna wants this fight to be personal, as he knows that Eleven and co. will do anything to rescue this innocent child.

If you don't remember much about Holly except for her familial connection to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer), I don't blame you. Holly is mostly relegated to the background in the first four seasons, but paying close attention to her personality underlines certain traits. In season 1, when Joyce (Winona Ryder) sees the Demogorgon tear through the wallpaper for the first time, Holly says she can see it too, establishing a subtle connection between her and the creature. She's also more sensitive to disturbances in Hawkins, as she notices the Mind Flayer among the trees in season 3, even though her parents remain oblivious. Season 5, however, situates her front and center, as Vecna has gone to great lengths to hide her inside his memories for some yet-to-be-revealed reason.

Based on what we know about Holly so far, let's revisit her prominent arc in the latest season.