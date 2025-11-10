Stranger Things' Season 5 Included A Major First For The Netflix Series

"Stranger Things" season 4 ends with Hawkins undergoing changes, as the Upside Down spills over into the Indiana town to make life troublesome for its residents, leaving viewers impatiently waiting to find out what happens next. Detailing the aftermath of this seismic event will be one of the main storylines in Netflix's upcoming fifth installment of the sci-fi series, and it seems that the show's creators went all out to bring their vision to life.

While speaking to SFX Magazine (via CinemaBlend) for its December 2025 issue, "Stranger Things" co-creator Ross Duffer explained that the series' crew built a set for the new Hawkins, a first for the show. Here's what he had to say on the matter:

"We needed downtown Hawkins to be destroyed by the rifts at the end of season 4, so we couldn't just shoot in a real small town in Atlanta this season. We obviously couldn't destroy this poor small town and take it over for months. In order to build this destroyed area of downtown that the military has taken over, we had to build our stages. So, that is certainly the largest set that we've ever built for the show. We have a new home base of operations for our characters, which is a radio station, which is a beautiful set. There are some epic ones in later episodes. We built some huge sets, specifically on the horror side of things."

"Stranger Things" is a big money maker for Netflix, so it's only right that the show received a state-of-the-art set for its final season. What's more, the structure allowed the Duffer Brothers and their collaborators to realize a dream they've had for a while now — one that created lots of excitement behind the scenes.