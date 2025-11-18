Stranger Things: Eleven's Powers Explained

El's telekinesis feels like her most commonly used ability and has been since the beginning. Ever since this quiet little girl wandered into a diner, she's been moving objects and people regularly, and we've never gotten tired of seeing it.

Given its regular use, El's telekinesis has also been a strong indicator of her power level increasing with every season. The larger the object she needs to move, the more effort (and stronger nosebleed) she needs to put into shifting it. In the first season, she displayed impressive telekinetic feats, such as stopping Mike from falling to his death and later flipping an entire van into the air. By season 4, she was raising tanks off the ground and bending helicopters to her will.

While there's no doubt that El is a force for good, there have been instances when she's crossed a few lines and used it to hurt or even kill people. One of the first people that caught El on her bad side was school bully, Troy Walsh (Peyton Wich), who had his bladder meddled with by Eleven, which saw him publicly wet himself (he also got a broken arm later for his troubles). In more severe cases, Eleven has thrown soldiers off their feet, snapped necks, and has even squeezed the brains of agents that were out to get her. Ultimately, telekinesis might be her most basic power, but it's undoubtedly one of her most lethal.