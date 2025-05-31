Stranger Things: Does Eleven Get Her Powers Back?

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been through the wringer on "Stranger Things." From an isolated childhood imprisoned in Hawkins Lab to numerous battles with the forces of the Upside Down, lost parents (and surrogate parents), and bullying, at the end of "Stranger Things" season 3, things get even worse with the loss of her powers. That last blow comes at the hands of the reconstructed Mind Flayer. The monster leaves a piece of itself embedded in her after an attack, and when Eleven's friends help her remove the Mind Flayer shard, her supernatural abilities appear to be gone.

Much of "Stranger Things" season 4 is spent trying to get those powers back. Without them, and without Hopper (David Harbour), she falls into a pit of despair, struggling to fit in with normal kids. When a new Upside Down menace arises in the form of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the mission to restore her powers becomes even more urgent.

Eleven is tricked into reuniting with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the man responsible for all of her childhood torment, in an effort to get back to full strength. The violent history between the two characters forms much of the emotional underpinning of "Stranger Things" season 4, leading to a crescendo moment when Brenner meets his end. His efforts ultimately prove successful in returning Eleven to her former strength, but the details of how remain a bit mysterious. Let's take a closer look.