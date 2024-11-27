Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 Is Bringing Back A Dead Character

Potential spoilers follow.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" is so infused with the paranormal that a central season 1 arc features a lost family member communicating from the other side. Granted, the "other side" here is the decrepit alternate dimension called Upside Down, and the very alive Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is simply using its strange logic to communicate with his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder). Still, the sentiment is there, and the show eventually reveals that certain people do seem to return from the dead.

One of them is Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the ominous doctor who's responsible for the tests performed on psychokinetic powerhouses like Jane "Eleven" Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) and the series' big bad Vecna, aka Henry "One" Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). Modine knows a lot about "Papa" Brenner. In an interview with Vulture, he stated that the supposedly dead character may still have unrevealed aces up his sleeve, quoting numerous times where Brenner has survived overwhelming odds due to unknown reasons.

"I wouldn't want him to be dead. Three things are curious to me: How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One? And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blowing three guards in the air, he unflinchingly thwarts her and says, 'You didn't think it was going to be that easy, did you?' She couldn't get it to work on him. Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?"

All of this might be just talk if it wasn't for one thing. On November 27, Modine posted an Instagram video of himself gleefully sitting in a makeup chair wearing assorted prosthetics to make him look bald and disheveled — complete with hashtags like #strangerthings5, #drmartinbrenner, and #indestructible. Looks like Brenner is really going to be back, folks.