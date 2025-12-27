Stranger Things Season 5 Requires Knowledge Of The Spin-Off You Probably Haven't Seen

This post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, episode 5, "Shock Jock."

"Stranger Things" is finally coming to an end with season 5, and the show is doing its best to tie up all its loose ends before the finale. That's going to be a tough task, though, because there are a ton of loose ends to tie in a show this lore-dense. A flashback in episode 5 has confirmed that season 5 is linked directly to "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," the stage show that not everyone will have seen. That means there's some required reading if you really want to understand the final season of "Stranger Things," which frankly feels like a terrible move on the part of the Duffer Brothers.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" stage play explored the origins of the Upside Down, which was simultaneously exciting and a bit of a bummer for fans who didn't want to buy pricey theater tickets just to learn an important piece of lore about the show. "The First Shadow" was conceived by show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and written by Kate Trefry, debuted in December 2023, and acted as a prequel to the Netflix series, telling the origin story of Henry Creel (played in the show by Jamie Campbell Bower). In the series, Henry eventually becomes Vecna, the disfigured big bad who, in season 5 of "Stranger Things," is more deadly than he's ever been. In the stage play, he starts out as little Henry Creel.

"The First Shadow" reveals how Henry is effectively patient zero for all the telekinetically-gifted kids in the "Stranger Things"-verse and how he gave rise to the Eleven (Milly Bobby Brown) we all know. If you haven't seen the play, however, episode 5 of "Stranger Things" season 5 might be a tad confusing.