Netflix's Stranger Things Stage Play Will Explore The Origins Of The Upside Down

Happy Geeked Week to all who celebrate. What, did you believe we could go straight from Halloween to Christmas season without paying fealty to our streaming overlords? Think again! That's right, this week marks the third installment of the now-annual Netflix celebration of Geeked Week, and with it comes five full days of "exclusive news, sneak peeks, and surprises from some of Netflix's most anticipated movies, shows, and games." First on the docket, apparently, is some eye-catching news about the biggest Netflix original of them all, just in time for "Stranger Things" Day.

The wildly popular show is currently barreling its way towards its fifth and final season (although, like many casualties of the studios' collective greed, the creative team encountered delays due to the WGA strike, so season 5 hasn't actually started filming yet). But before that, fans will get a chance to travel back to the earliest portions of the "Stranger Things" universe and discover how it all began.

Netflix has debuted a first look at "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," a stage play set to premiere at London's West End theatre later this month. Billed as a prequel story, the play will revolve around the younger versions of several major "Stranger Things" characters — primarily Henry Creel (played by Jamie Campbell Bower and Raphael Luce in the TV show, and Louis McCartney in the stage show), telling his origins before he became Number One.

The streaming service released a new look behind the curtain at the production, which you can watch above.