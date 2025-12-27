The Stranger Things Stage Play First Shadow Reveals How Vecna Got His Powers

Spoilers ahead for "Stranger Things: The First Shadow."

"Stranger Things" season 4 had many problems, including being overstuffed and derivative, but it also gave us the show's first truly great villain. Henry Creel, aka Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), is a psychic serial killer so evil that he killed his own mom and sister, mutilated their bodies, and framed his dad for the murders. This guy is seemingly behind every single bad thing that ever happened in the show — including bending the Mind Flayer to his own will. Or so it seems, until you watch the "Stranger Things" stage play.

In a rather bizarre move for cross-media storytelling, Netflix produced a stage play for "Stranger Things" that is not only canon to the show, but completely and utterly necessary to understand the final season. Stage plays of TV shows are nothing new — anime does it all the time! — but they tend to either just retell the story of the TV show or be a non-canon story unconnected to the main plot. With how much Marvel struggles to connect the TV shows that not many people watch with the theatrical films, it is quite bold that Netflix pulled this move. "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" premiered in London all the way back in 2023, two full years before the release of season 5, yet the show holds many key reveals that are only now becoming relevant in the main show.

One such reveal concerns how Vecna got his powers. No, not the enhanced abilities Vecna got when he became a monster after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) threw him into Dimension X, but the initial psychic powers he used to kill animals and people as a teenager. Turns out, it involves the original villain of "Stranger Things" — Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).