The Two Biggest Problems With Marvel's TV Shows Might Not Be Solvable

"Spider-Man: Far from Home," released in July of 2019, was the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and served as a victory lap for the franchise following the release of "Avengers: Endgame" — one of the biggest films of all time — the previous May. That was 23 films in 11 years, released at a pretty steady — but mostly tolerable — clip. From 2008 to 2016, Marvel Studios released two films every year. From 2017 to 2019, it upped its output to three a year. The frantic release schedule, paired with carefully curated press releases, whipped fans into a frenzy of eternal anticipation. In 2019, it seemed like the MCU would never end.

2020 saw no MCU theatrical releases thanks to COVID. The release schedule was thrown way off and the cycle of anticipation was interrupted. To adjust, Marvel began dumping a lot of its resources into MCU-connected streaming shows starting with "WandaVision" in January 2021. The many Netflix/Hulu/network Marvel shows were a separate entity that didn't always tie into the central MCU storyline.

But that changed with "WandaVision," the first Disney+ Marvel show. All of a sudden, there was a massive influx of Marvel material to sift through. Thanks to seven movies and eight TV shows, there were more raw hours of MCU media in Phase Four than in the previous three combined.

In the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, it's posited that Marvel's TV show highlighted quantity over quality. This much is obvious. The book also posits, however, that because of the way TV is filmed — on a tight schedule — there's no way to brush up and improve them. The problem with Marvel's shoddy TV shows cannot be fixed.