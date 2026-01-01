Stranger Things Finale Cops Out With The Most Obvious Character Deaths Possible

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up."

After almost a decade, "Stranger Things" ends with a supersized season 5 finale that more or less conclusively settles most things the show can possibly settle. Regardless of how "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up" will end up measuring against the best TV series finales of all time, one thing already seems pretty certain: The episode played its hand very differently than expected when it comes to character deaths.

"Stranger Things" had tons of characters who seemed likely to die, and season 5, volume 2 seemed to specifically set up two characters to perish: Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelsen) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who agreed to die to stop the cycle of more psychokinetic kids potentially tapping into the Abyss. In the end, however, Eleven is effectively confirmed to have survived her apparent death (or else the "Stranger Things" gang are lying to themselves to cope), leaving the series finale with just two major character deaths, both of which are extremely predictable. The first is Kali, who was always a minor enough character to be essentially doomed the second she returned for season 5, and the second is series big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who never had a snowball's chance of surviving the finale.

While the latter did deserve his gruesome demise, the optics of bringing back season 2 character Kali — one of the handful of characters bringing racial diversity to the show — after a lengthy absence just to serve as a sacrificial lamb are ... really not the best.