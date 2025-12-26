Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Lays The Groundwork For Two Deaths In The Series Finale

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2.

Is "Stranger Things" season 5 about to say goodbye to two characters in the series finale? Well, that seems entirely possible following "Chapter Seven: The Bridge," which sees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelsen) form a death pact to ensure that the military stops hunting them and all of their friends. Is this really the end for our young heroes?

The show certainly lays the groundwork for either (or both) characters dying. For a start, their mission entails Eleven stopping Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) by entering his mind to prevent him from merging The Abyss with Hawkins, Indiana, which is a deadly task in its own right. However, if they somehow complete that mission, the bridge that connects both realms will be blown to smithereens, ultimately foiling Vecna's evil plan to build a new world. Eleven and Kali intend to go down with the blast, ensuring that the military will stop hunting them with the aim of creating more super-powered children to take on the Soviets, so it's not like they are trying to fight against this macabre outcome.

Of course, it's entirely possible there will be a twist that keeps the characters alive and allows them to live happily ever after. However, there is a case to be made for several "Stranger Things" characters potentially dying in season 5, and Eleven and Kali are currently the top contenders to meet the Reaper. Let's look at the clues.