Stranger Things Characters Whose Fates Remain Unknown After The Series Finale

I'd advise that you don't run up that hill if you haven't seen "The Rightside Up," the series finale of "Stranger Things." Spoilers ahead!

After a decade of dithering and increasingly convoluted fan theories, "Stranger Things," the hit Netflix series created by the Duffer Brothers, is over. When the two-plus-hour, feature film-length series finale aired on the evening of December 31, fans gathered 'round to see what happened to their favorite characters. Would Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) be able to save everyone from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), aided by Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his newfound powers? Would Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers (David Harbour and Winona Ryder) finally get their happy ending? What about all the other kids, like Nancy and Mike Wheeler (Natalia Dyer and Finn Wolfhard), Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin)?

In a frankly interminably long epilogue that follows Vecna's defeat, we got some answers. Nancy dropped out of Emerson College to pursue a journalism career, Steve is a coach and sex-ed teacher in Hawkins, Robin is enjoying her time at Smith College, and Jonathan is making (probably terrible) student films at New York University. The younger kids are graduating and heading off to college. Joyce and Hopper are engaged, and Eleven sacrificed herself to stop the military takeover of Hawkins. Still, because this is "Stranger Things" and the Duffers sort of bit off more than they can chew when it comes to this show's overall mythos and narrative, some character threads were left frayed and hanging. So what happened to these pretty important characters at the end of "Stranger Things?" We might never know.