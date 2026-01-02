5 Biggest Unanswered Questions After The Stranger Things Series Finale

This article contains major spoilers for the finale of "Stranger Things."

Being the biggest streaming show in the world comes with a lot of pressure, and there was simply no way the Duffer Brothers were ever going to wrap up "Stranger Things" and satisfy everybody. But the show's final episode proved to be more divisive than even they likely expected. Some found the "Stranger Things" finale to be almost perfect, while others felt it copped out with the most obvious character deaths possible. Then, there are the lingering questions that were bound to accompany the end of the series.

Unfortunately, "Stranger Things" fans have been left with perhaps more burning questions than they'd anticipated. For five seasons, viewers have waited for answers, and while the finale certainly provided its fair share, it is sort of surprising just how many things were elided, overlooked, or unaddressed entirely. Despite a full 40-minute epilogue section designed to tie up loose ends, the finale failed to account for some pretty major aspects of the story. Whole characters just seemed to disappear, and logical inconsistencies are just never explained, all of which continued an unfortunate "Stranger Things" trend of not really explaining what is inarguably one of the most convoluted, lore-rich plots in all of TV. Heck, you had to have seen the stage-play spin-off to understand a lot of what happened in "Stranger Things" season 5.

For now, it doesn't look like we'll be getting any official answers to our lingering questions about the show. What we can do, however, is round up every thread "Stranger Things" left hanging in the hope that the Duffer Brothers eventually address each and every one of them.