The Stranger Things Series Finale Is Almost Perfect — Until One Decision Ruins It

This article contains major spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up."

The "Stranger Things" season 5 finale starts out strong. The series' build-up to the inevitable final encounter with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has massive physical and emotional stakes, and a fun twist that brings the best "Stranger Things" monster — the long-sidelined Mind Flayer — back as a serious threat. There's a massive endgame fight that unfolds on multiple fronts. There's death, sacrifice, tender goodbyes, and a thematically appropriate monologue about the state of Hawkins, Indiana, and the people who live there, courtesy of Robin's (Maya Hawke) apparently final shift at the radio station. What more could anyone expect from a series finale?

Yeah, that's exactly the problem. Because if you ask "Stranger Things," the answer is: 40 more minutes of incredibly predictable character endings after the good stuff is over.

The thing about all that tension leading to the final confrontation with the Vecna/Mind Flayer entity is that it only comprises a little over half of the episode. Once Robin's big speech is over, we get to spend the entire remaining runtime wrapping up the characters' stories in the most cookie-cutter of ways. It's great to see that the characters we've grown to love so much end the show in a good place, but really, the vast majority of those 40 minutes could have been covered as a montage during Robin's radio station monologue. And to be frank, the already overlong finale would have been all the better for it.