Stranger Things' Vecna Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Has A Wild Side Gig
How would you like to have erotic fiction read to you by grotesque hellspawn? It's a question you may not have considered before, but might well do in light of the revelation that "Stranger Things" actor Jamie Campbell Bower is the voice behind the lead character of "The Trials," a series from audio erotica maestros Quinn.
In the age of BookTok and the romance dramas it has inspired — such as Netflix's hugely popular but controversial "My Oxford Year" — there seems to be more appetite than ever for mindless, vaguely erotic romance fiction. What's more, as we careen towards an AI garbage future (much to the delight of Joe Russo) we're getting closer than ever to the digital romance of "Her" becoming a reality. For now, however, we're not quite at the stage where a fully sentient AI version of Scarlett Johansson can fulfill our every romantic desire. But we are at the point where actors can whisper sweet nothings in our ear (via earbuds).
Quinn is here to fulfill our needs in that regard. The company is a subscription-based platform that hosts erotic audio from various creators but has also begun creating its own Quinn Originals. These are read by actors who address you, the listener, directly, thereby putting you in the center of the story and ensuring that every one of your future lovers fails to live up to the ASMR-like euphoria induced by your favorite actor caressing your ear drums. If you like the sound of that, you might well be interested to know that it's now possible to be subtly seduced by Vecna himself. That is British actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the "Stranger Things" villain, is just waiting to purr inappropriate phrases at you on your commute.
Vecna gets spicy in the erotic original The Trials
"Stranger Things" season 5 sees Vecna return for one final showdown with the kids of Hawkins, Indiana, and with the villain having become more powerful and deadlier than ever, it's sure to be one heck of a finale for the insanely popular Netflix series. If that all sounds a little too intense for you, then you might prefer to hear the man behind that extensive Vecna makeup seduce you via audiobook.
"The Trials" is a series from Quinn that sees Jamie Campbell Bower play Theo Deschamps, heir to a powerful magical legacy. Yes, this is a romantasy tale, which surely only adds to its appeal among the BookTok generation. But anyone will likely have a hard time resisting a story in which Bower falls in love with you while simultaneously trying to sabotage your admission to a magical intelligence agency called The Black Ravens.
"The Trials" is written from the perspective of Theo penning a missive to his friend Ben, in which he explains how he's been invited to join the Black Ravens but is dismayed to find that his former academic rival Jane Warfield is also in the running for the spot. That's you, you're Jane. What starts out as a rekindled rivalry soon becomes a romance as Theo proposes an alliance with the intent to betray Jane only to fall for her, and thereby you, over the course of their collaboration.
You can sample the actor's performance via a promotional video for "The Trials" in which Bower explains a little more about his character and delivers some sample lines, just in case you'd ever wondered what it would be like to have Vecna say, "I need to hear you tell me how much you want me."
Sexy Vecna doesn't get all that raunchy in The Trials
Listeners are recording their experiences with "The Trials" over on Reddit, where almost all of them report that Jamie Campbell Bower does a fine job narrating the story, but that the spice isn't quite what it could be. The story takes place over three episodes and evidently none of them provide quite the raunch many were hoping for. That's not to say that "The Trials" is entirely devoid of any racy details, however, just that most listeners were expecting more. Still, you can't really go wrong with Bower intoning suggestive lines in his full British accent, which as you might expect, sounds absolutely nothing like Vecna.
Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time a well-known actor has voiced a story for Quinn. The company behind series such as "Spank Therapy," "Good Girl Training," and "Stuffed" previously unveiled none other than the Hot Priest himself, Andrew Scott, as the narrator of a 2024 series entitled "The Queen's Guard." The Irish actor played Robb the Protector, a guard for the cruel Queen of a kingdom that has birthed a resistance led by Mira, Robb's former lover.
Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" will no doubt prove to be a major step in Bower's career, which should mean he's unlikely to show up on any more Quinn series in future. That said, it's not as if Scott was an up-and-comer when he did "The Queen's Guard" so there may well be more to come from sexy Vecna. For now, fans will have to wait to see how he fares on "Stranger Things," which is set to wrap up with its finale on New Year's Eve 2025.