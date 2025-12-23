Stranger Things' Vecna Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Has A Wild Side Gig

How would you like to have erotic fiction read to you by grotesque hellspawn? It's a question you may not have considered before, but might well do in light of the revelation that "Stranger Things" actor Jamie Campbell Bower is the voice behind the lead character of "The Trials," a series from audio erotica maestros Quinn.

In the age of BookTok and the romance dramas it has inspired — such as Netflix's hugely popular but controversial "My Oxford Year" — there seems to be more appetite than ever for mindless, vaguely erotic romance fiction. What's more, as we careen towards an AI garbage future (much to the delight of Joe Russo) we're getting closer than ever to the digital romance of "Her" becoming a reality. For now, however, we're not quite at the stage where a fully sentient AI version of Scarlett Johansson can fulfill our every romantic desire. But we are at the point where actors can whisper sweet nothings in our ear (via earbuds).

Quinn is here to fulfill our needs in that regard. The company is a subscription-based platform that hosts erotic audio from various creators but has also begun creating its own Quinn Originals. These are read by actors who address you, the listener, directly, thereby putting you in the center of the story and ensuring that every one of your future lovers fails to live up to the ASMR-like euphoria induced by your favorite actor caressing your ear drums. If you like the sound of that, you might well be interested to know that it's now possible to be subtly seduced by Vecna himself. That is British actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the "Stranger Things" villain, is just waiting to purr inappropriate phrases at you on your commute.