Every Monster In Netflix's Stranger Things, Ranked

By now, there are probably only about five people on the planet who have not watched Netflix's mega-hit series "Stranger Things." Since its debut in 2016, this imaginative tale about the ongoing battle between a group of kids from Hawkins, Indiana, and dangerous monsters from another dimension has dazzled audiences with its clever blend of dark horror, science fiction, and 1980's pop culture. Its plucky cast of veterans and young, up-and-comers only adds to the fun. Now, it's hard not to hop on social media without seeing a post or two on Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, or Charlie Heaton, among others, in the large ensemble.

Still, you're not here for the cast. You wanna talk monsters, and, oh boy, do we have you covered. We've ranked every monster in "Stranger Things" from worst to best, mainly just for kicks, but hopefully to stir a healthy debate amongst fans. So, pop in some Eggo Waffles, grab some chocolate pudding, and read!