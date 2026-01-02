How The Stranger Things Finale Betrays The Show's Most Important Character

This article contains major spoilers for the "Stranger Things" series finale.

When "Stranger Things" debuted in 2016, it's doubtful that Netflix or the Duffer Brothers anticipated the worldwide phenomenon the show would become. The advent of streaming had effectively kneecapped the monoculture, but "Stranger Things" was proof positive that with a compelling story and characters for the audience to care about, streaming had the capacity to shape cultural conversations. And a major contributor to that explosion in popularity was how quickly people grew attached to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the little girl with otherworldly powers and a love of Eggo waffles.

But like the telekinetic women who came before her (Carrie White in "Carrie" and Matilda Wormwood in "Matilda"), Eleven's story is rooted in tragedy and abuse. Born Jane Ives, her powers were the result of her mother being treated as an MKUltra experiment during pregnancy. Jane was then kidnapped after her birth and spent her formative years being experimented on at Hawkins National Laboratory while being denied access to the outside world. Even after she escaped from the lab, she was continually hunted by the U.S. government, forced to save humanity from the nightmarish creatures of the Upside Down, and never knew a moment of peace. This is why the decision to have her sacrifice herself (seemingly permanently) in the finale is such a betrayal of the character.

Show co-creator Ross Duffer told Netflix, "She represents magic in a lot of ways and the magic of childhood. For our characters to move on and for the story of Hawkins and the Upside Down to come to a close, Eleven had to go away." This line gives away the game. How can you treat a character like a human when you're too busy treating her like a plot device?