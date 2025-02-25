A Wild Stephen King Fan Theory Ties His Work To A Beloved Childhood Classic

There's a Thought Catalog piece that expands upon this theory's legitimacy. It argues that Miss Honey and Matilda could've changed their names to avoid Matilda's neglectful father, Harry, asking them for money later down the line. The piece also tries to explain why Dahl's source material doesn't grapple with its darkest themes, given that its story is meant for children after all. But for as fun as this is to think about, it's a really easy theory to pick apart.

For starters, the theory never makes it clear whether it's speaking on behalf of "Carrie" and "Matilda" as books or movies, both of which flounder when you look at timelines. King's "Carrie" is a 1974 novel that takes place in 1979, while Dahl's "Matilda" was both written and takes place in 1988. If we're going by the first film adaptations, the events of Brian DePalma's "Carrie" transpire in 1976 while the Danny DeVito-directed "Matilda" takes place in 1996. There's also the matter that the source material for "Matilda" is set in England, as opposed to the U.S.

This theory also alleges that the FBI caught up with Harry after he sold a faulty Plymouth that killed someone and also happens to be "Christine" under a different name. But if we're getting technical, allow me to put on my best Mona Lisa Vito voice when I counteract. After all, Matilda's father was working on a 1961 Plymouth Valiant, while "Christine" was a 1958 Plymouth Fury. I'm positive.

Basically, you have to jump through a lot of hoops to make it all fit. The only way these two stories could reasonably work together requires imagining Matilda as another telekinetic young girl hidden within the King-verse in the vein of Charlie from "Firestarter" and Abra from "Doctor Sleep." Trauma can change people, but it also seems strange that Miss Honey and Matilda, two very kind characters with momentary lapses into darker waters, would become such extremes.