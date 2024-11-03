The Salem's Lot Character Who Helps Save The Universe In A Completely Different Stephen King Book

This post contains spoilers for "Salem's Lot" and the "Dark Tower" series.

If there's one thing you need to know about Stephen King, it's that the guy can't resist a shared universe. Characters from one book will often cameo in another book, for seemingly no other reason than to provide a fun treat for his constant readers. Fans of "The Shining" in 1986 were stunned when Dick Hallorann popped up for a random section of "It," just as "It" fans were pleasantly surprised when the time-travelling protagonist of "11/22/63" stopped by 1950s Derry to hang out with young Richie and Bev.

None of these moments hold a candle to what King did with his "Dark Tower" series, however. The meta implications already start to get a bit trippy in the first few books, but by the fifth book in the series, "Wolves of the Calla," King fully breaks the fourth wall. The main group comes across some copies of Stephen King novels, one of them "Salem's Lot." This discovery is particularly troublesome given that a new member of the group is Father Callahan, a major character from "Salem's Lot."

The gang reads a few passages from the book, where the narrator mentions thoughts going on in Callahan's head, thoughts he never shared with anyone in his life. This gives Callahan a major existential crisis: "I can't be in a book," he says. "I am not a fiction ... am I?" The answer: it's complicated. The next book, "Song of Susannah," dives deep into answering this conundrum, with fascinating (and divisive) results.

But what does this all mean for Callahan specifically? Well, it's complicated...