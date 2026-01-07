5 Biggest Mistakes In The Stranger Things Series Finale, Ranked

Was there ever any doubt that the "Stranger Things" finale was going to upset at least some fans? This is a show that's so massively popular it basically defined the streaming age, becoming a cultural phenomenon that reliably brought in mass audiences with each season. Add to that the fact the Duffer Brothers packed their series with tons of characters, plot lines, and lore, and you've got a show that seemed designed to fall short of expectations from the start.

Unsurprisingly, then, the "Stranger Things" finale was a divisive debacle, prompting outrage from some fans, confusion from others, and leaving so many lingering questions it's sort of impressive just how many things the Duffers managed to overlook. On the other side, many viewers felt the "Stranger Things" finale was almost perfect, and if your only guide to how mass audiences reacted is social media, you're probably getting a distorted view of things.

Still, it's sort of amazing just how many mistakes and outright blunders there were in this episode, which failed to explain the fates of multiple major characters and gave us some of the most obvious character deaths possible. Aside from leaving "Stranger Things" fans with a litany of unanswered questions and some less-than-ideal answers from the creators, the finale also managed to work in a few logical inconsistencies just to make things extra confusing. As such, it's about time we highlighted some of the most egregious aspects of the finale.