Stranger Things Co-Creator Regrets Controversial Series Finale Answers

After upsetting large swathes of the "Stranger Things" fandom with the finale episode, the Duffer Brothers tried to field fan questions. Unfortunately, their answers didn't do much to appease fans' concerns, and now Matt Duffer has said he wished he'd kept his mouth shut altogether due to the fact he was "fried" post-finale.

The Duffer Brothers really set themselves up for a rough time with "Stranger Things." Over five seasons, the creators continued to pack the series with characters and lore so dense you needed to have seen the dang "Stranger Things" stage play in order to fully understand the final season of the series. So, when they had to sit down and wrap up every character's story in a neat and satisfying way while adhering to the complex lore of the series, it was always going to be a challenge.

In what was surely a predictable turn of events, then, not everyone was satisfied when the finale actually materialized. Fans were furious about the fate of Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven, confused by the lack of resolution for important characters, and dismayed at the way in which the show copped out with the most obvious character deaths possible. That's to say nothing of the logical inconsistencies in the finale, which featured a suddenly monster-less Upside Down and all hinged on a plot that involved several kids traveling to a distant planet that conveniently supported human life via a radio tower that they assumed would slide neatly through small rifts in the terrain of said planet. What did the Duffers do in response to the backlash? They provided answers that were just as frustrating as the finale itself, and now they wish they said absolutely nothing.