Why The Demogorgons Vanished In The Stranger Things Finale, According To The Showrunners

The following contains heavy spoilers for the "Stranger Things" series finale, "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up."

"Stranger Things" captivated audiences for nearly a decade. It put Netflix on the map as a big player in pop culture and made an absurd amount of money for the streamer. It helped bring "Dungeons & Dragons" to a new level of popularity, and reminded everyone that Winona Ryder is a national treasure. Now, the dice are put away, the table is cleared, the adventure is over.

The finale was, unsurprisingly, quite polarizing. It is no secret that "Stranger Things" was not planned to be a five-season series, so as the show grew in popularity and plans changed and morphed into the story we now know, trying to satisfy every single viewer became less and less likely. Some fans have taken to social media to voice their anger at the fate of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the finale, while others are complaining about the many unanswered questions and supposed plot holes in the final season.

One of these unanswered questions has to do with the demogorgons. After being the primary antagonists for most of the series, the actual grunts that the kids fight on and off for five seasons (alongside the demodogs and demobats), they all kind of disappeared by the time the gang reaches Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) layer in the final episode. Now, the Duffer brothers explained this mystery to TheWrap.

"Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. They're there somewhere," Matt Duffer said.