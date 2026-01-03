All 5 Seasons Of Stranger Things, Ranked From Worst To Best

You know the drill: Spoilers for all of "Stranger Things" ahead.

It's kind of mind-blowing how much has changed since "Stranger Things" premiered on Netflix in 2016. At the time, the Duffer Brothers' potpourri of 1980s-style science fiction, horror, and action was the type of exciting, original, storyteller-driven project that the streaming service proclaimed to value above all else. As franchises and movies based on known intellectual properties came to dominate the box office, Netflix was out there either taking chances on untested creatives or giving statesman artists the resources they needed to realize their most ambitious visions. Even once-dead cult TV series could gain a new lease on life thanks to the platform.

10 years later, sadly, the dream of streaming is dead, and Netflix is no longer the antithesis to an IP-obsessed entertainment landscape where major studios gobble up their competitors; it's now one of those corporate monsters itself. In the same sense, "Stranger Things" has gone from representing the old Netflix to the Netflix of today, having become a machine that churns out spin-offs and demands a per-episode budget that eclipses the gross national product of certain countries. (I'm kidding, but only sort of.) Yet, in spite of this, the show remained unfailingly earnest throughout its run, which proved to be its salvation even as it threatened to collapse in on itself, creatively speaking. This isn't a case of a series' quality steadily dropping off the further it went, either. On the contrary, "Stranger Things" did some of its best work in its later seasons ... as well as some of its worst.

So, as the dust settles from the show's fifth and final super-sized installment, let's dive back into the Upside Down and examine how it all shook out. Here's every season of "Stranger Things," ranked.