Stanger Things Series Finale: Eleven's Ending Explained By Showrunners

The following post contains heavy spoilers for the "Stranger Things" series finale, "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up."

After nearly a decade, "Stranger Things" has come to an end, and everyone has strong opinions about the way the show concluded its story. Even amongst the /Film staff, opinions are mixed, as some feel the series finale was perfectly satisfying until its epilogue deflated the tension and the emotions of the episode.

A big point of contention is the character of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), whose fate is left ambiguous in the show. The last we see of her, she is sacrificing herself and staying behind as the Upside Down collapses on itself, dying in order to ensure the U.S. military cannot keep replicating Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) powers using different kids. And yet, at the very end of the series finale, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) tells the rest of the gang his theory that Eleven might actually be alive and living in some remote location — finally at peace.

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum, "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer explained why they left the ending to Eleven's story ambiguous. "There are two roads that Eleven could take. There's this darker, more pessimistic one or the optimistic, hopeful one," Matt Duffer observed. "Mike is the optimist of the group and has chosen to believe in that story."

Just in case you were wondering if there was ever a chance we could have seen Eleven show up for Mike and the gang's final "Dungeons & Dragons" game, Ross Duffer has bad news. "There was never a version of the story where Eleven was hanging out with the gang at the end," he admitted.